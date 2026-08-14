Istanbul to host GITEX Ai Türkiye in September

ISTANBUL

The global technology landscape marks a major milestone this fall as the Istanbul Expo Centre prepares to host the groundbreaking debut of GITEX AI Türkiye 2026 on Sept. 9–10.

The debut two-day event will feature 300-plus enterprise and startup exhibitors alongside investors, government policymakers, expert speakers and thousands of tech executives according to a statement from the organizers.

GITEX Ai Türkiye is hosted by the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (Invest in Türkiye) in strategic partnership with Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry.

The flagship debut event is powered by GITEX, the world’s largest tech, AI and investment event network, and organized by inD — the joint venture between Dubai World Trade Centre and Informa that organizes GITEX globally.

Among those confirmed are global tech heavyweights, including Google Cloud, HPE & NVIDIA, ASUS, Dell Technologies, Huawei, SAP, TrendAI, Trendyol and Andevos.

“A young, digitally native talent base and a startup ecosystem growing at remarkable speed make a compelling case on their own. GITEX Ai Türkiye gives that momentum a global stage, and we are proud to be part of bringing it to Istanbul,” said Burak Dağlıoğlu, President of Invest in Türkiye.

“By bringing the world’s largest, most connected network of AI and tech investors to Türkiye, we are transforming it into the next cross-border corridor of AI digital excellence,” said Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of GITEX.

“Our participation in GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 is a testament to Google Cloud’s long-term commitment to the nation,” said Alp Önder Güler, Country Manager for Google Cloud Türkiye.