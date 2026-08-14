Indonesia to close more than 750 state-owned enterprises

Indonesia to close more than 750 state-owned enterprises

JAKARTA
Indonesia to close more than 750 state-owned enterprises

The Indonesian government will close more than 750 state-owned enterprises by year's end, President Prabowo Subianto said on Aug 14, mulling the possibility of a special court to investigate "unproductive" boards.


"There are far too many unproductive state-owned enterprises, always reporting losses while claiming profits — those profits are just made up," Prabowo said in his state of the nation address to parliament.


With the establishment last year of Indonesia's Danantara sovereign wealth fund to manage state assets, "we discovered that there are 1,074 state-owned enterprises," the president told lawmakers.


"I had thought there were 300 or 400 state-owned enterprises, but it turns out there are 1,074. And these state-owned enterprises sometimes operate as they please, with no sense of responsibility to the nation, to the state."


So far, 290 have been closed, Prabowo added, and by Dec. 31, there should be no more than 300 left.


"We will close more than 750 enterprises and retain only those that are productive, those that create added value for the people," the president added, in what "may be the largest corporate restructuring in the world."


The drive has already saved about 50 trillion rupiah (more than $2.8 billion) in overhead costs, including directors' and commissioners' salaries, building and car rentals and business travel, said Prabowo.


The target for this year was to save more than 70 trillion rupiah.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

    Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

  2. Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

    Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

  3. Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

    Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

  4. Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

    Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

  5. THY expands its China network with Chengdu

    THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Recommended
Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football
Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June
THY expands its China network with Chengdu

THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation
Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years

Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years
First operating license for foreign-owned brokerage issued in 34 years

First operating license for foreign-owned brokerage issued in 34 years
Istanbul office rents reach record high in post-pandemic rebound

Istanbul office rents reach record high in post-pandemic rebound
WORLD Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene over three air force pilots it says have been held in Qatar since their aircraft were shot down during the war with the United States and Israel in March.
ECONOMY Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Prime office rents in Istanbul increased by 13 percent year over year, reaching $52 per square meter per month, according to a Cushman & Wakefield’s report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿