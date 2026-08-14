Survey shows slight rise in year-end inflation expectations

ISTANBUL

Participants in the Central Bank’s August Survey of Market Participants raised their year-end consumer inflation expectation to 29.43 percent, compared with 29.21 percent in the previous survey period.

The survey monitors the expectations of decision-makers and experts in the financial and real sectors regarding various economic indicators.

According to the survey, the 12-month ahead CPI expectation declined to 23.69 percent from 23.95 percent in the previous survey period. The 24-month ahead CPI expectation increased to 18.03 percent, compared with 17.83 percent previously.

For the Central Bank’s September Monetary Policy Committee meeting, participants’ expectation for the policy interest rate was 37 percent.

Participants’ GDP growth forecast for 2026 remained unchanged at 3.1 percent, while the 2027 GDP growth forecast edged down to 4 percent from 4.1 percent in the previous survey.

Meanwhile, participants’ year-end exchange rate expectation for the U.S. dollar/Turkish Lira stood at 51.66, up from 51.55 in the previous survey. The 12-month-ahead exchange rate expectation rose from 56.69 to 57.43.