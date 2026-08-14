Spanish Super Cup will be held in Türkiye in 2027

Spanish Super Cup will be held in Türkiye in 2027

ISTANBUL
Spanish Super Cup will be held in Türkiye in 2027

 

The 2027 Spanish Super Cup will be held in Türkiye at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, the Spanish Football Federation said on Aug. 13.

The Final Four tournament will take place from Feb. 2 to 7 and feature Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, the federation said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia has hosted the competition since 2020 but was ruled out as the dates coincide with the Asian Cup, the continent’s premier men’s international football tournament.

Barcelona are reigning Super Cup champions after beating Real Madrid in the 2026 final.

The Spanish Super Cup features the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Beyond the spectacle itself, major football events have become an economic opportunity and international exposure for host cities.

Istanbul had previously hosted the UEFA Champions League final in 2023, which gave a huge boost to the city’s hotels and marked a milestone for the local tourism industry.

Thousands of fans arrived in the city to watch the game between Manchester United and Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, spending money at restaurants, hotels and other venues.

Officially, some 70,000 tickets were sold for the game. Due to the inflow of fans, hotel occupancy rates rose above 90 percent, while at the same time room cost increased neatly 100 percent.

The Spanish Super Cup is set to add another chapter to Istanbul’s record of hosting major international sporting events.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

    Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

  2. Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

    Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

  3. Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

    Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

  4. Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

    Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

  5. THY expands its China network with Chengdu

    THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Recommended
Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two

Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two
Kandilli tracking sunspots by hand for 79 years

Kandilli tracking sunspots by hand for 79 years
Facade overhaul revamps city’s historic peninsula

Facade overhaul revamps city’s historic peninsula
Tavşan Island’s coral model heads to COP31

Tavşan Island’s coral model heads to COP31
Mogadishu sheds deadly reputation with Turkish support

Mogadishu sheds deadly reputation with Turkish support
Senior reshuffle announced for gendarmerie, coast guard

Senior reshuffle announced for gendarmerie, coast guard
Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years

Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years
WORLD Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene over three air force pilots it says have been held in Qatar since their aircraft were shot down during the war with the United States and Israel in March.
ECONOMY Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Prime office rents in Istanbul increased by 13 percent year over year, reaching $52 per square meter per month, according to a Cushman & Wakefield’s report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿