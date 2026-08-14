Spanish Super Cup will be held in Türkiye in 2027

ISTANBUL

The 2027 Spanish Super Cup will be held in Türkiye at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, the Spanish Football Federation said on Aug. 13.

The Final Four tournament will take place from Feb. 2 to 7 and feature Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, the federation said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia has hosted the competition since 2020 but was ruled out as the dates coincide with the Asian Cup, the continent’s premier men’s international football tournament.

Barcelona are reigning Super Cup champions after beating Real Madrid in the 2026 final.

The Spanish Super Cup features the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Beyond the spectacle itself, major football events have become an economic opportunity and international exposure for host cities.

Istanbul had previously hosted the UEFA Champions League final in 2023, which gave a huge boost to the city’s hotels and marked a milestone for the local tourism industry.

Thousands of fans arrived in the city to watch the game between Manchester United and Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, spending money at restaurants, hotels and other venues.

Officially, some 70,000 tickets were sold for the game. Due to the inflow of fans, hotel occupancy rates rose above 90 percent, while at the same time room cost increased neatly 100 percent.

The Spanish Super Cup is set to add another chapter to Istanbul’s record of hosting major international sporting events.