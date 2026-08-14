France and England battle multiple wildfires as record heat grips Europe

PARIS

An aerial view shows a group of firedamaged houses, south of Stourbridge town centre in central England on Aug. 14, 2026.

Firefighters across France and in central England struggled against multiple fires on Aug. 14 as a new wave of record-breaking heat baked a swath of Europe, their task further complicated by exceptionally parched landscapes.



With France experiencing its driest year ever, a new fire raced through woodlands overnight in the Landes region on the southwest coast. The blaze forced more than 500 people to evacuate their homes in the town of Luglon as hundreds of firefighters deployed to the area, the regional administration said on Aug. 14.



It’s one of several fires scorching forests around France this week, including in normally cooler and wetter regions in the north and Brittany. A historic fire devoured forests near Bordeaux last month and pushed a quarter of a million people from their homes.



After the U.K. recorded its hottest day of the year, wildfires raced across the West Midlands and saw several houses burned to the ground. They have been “one of the most significant” incidents the region’s fire service has ever dealt with, chief fire officer Simon Tuhill said.



Some 1,017 wildfires have been recorded in England and Wales this year, according to data from the National Fire Chiefs Council.



The fires came on the hottest day of the year, when temperatures reached 38.1 degrees Celsius (100.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in west London.



In France, temperatures on Aug. 13 approached 41 C (106 F) in several areas, from Aquitaine in the southwest to the Rhone River valley in the east, according to the national weather service. They were forecast to reach similar levels on Aug. 14 before dropping over the weekend.



The historic temperatures are linked to human-caused climate change, and are hitting countries more designed for long cold seasons and ill-equipped for this sort of heat, with limited air

conditioning.



In Croatia, seven people remained in life-threatening condition early on Aug. 14 from a fire that raged overnight by the coastal town of Omis and forced more than 1,000 people to evacuate their homes.



The fire erupted late on Aug. 13 in an Omis suburb and quickly spread because of strong wind. Public broadcaster HRT said the blaze came close to the town’s center, and parts of Omis were left without electricity while many cars were burned.



Croatian media published photos from a crowded sports hall in Omis where people crammed on beds and on the floor. Witnesses told HRT that people were jumping into the sea after boats also caught fire.



Firefighters put out the blaze by the Aug. 14 morning as other crews in planes headed further south toward the Peljesac peninsula where another wildfire broke out overnight.



Altogether, 36 people from Omis sought medical care. Fourteen were hospitalized, including the seven with life-threatening injuries.



Meanwhile, in northern Greece, more than 300 vacationers and residents were evacuated by sea Thursday after a wildfire swept through a pine forest and threatened seaside homes, authorities said.