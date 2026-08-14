Israel plans shift in West Bank security structure amid settler violence

Israel plans shift in West Bank security structure amid settler violence

TEL AVIV
Israel plans shift in West Bank security structure amid settler violence

 

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 14 ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to draw up a plan to transfer responsibility for enforcing civilian law among Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank to the Israeli police.

Under the proposed arrangement, the police will establish a specialized unit responsible for law enforcement involving Israeli settlers in the West Bank and would be provided with the necessary powers and funding.

The transfer would not grant the police independent access to Areas A and B of the West Bank, where officers currently require IDF support to operate.

Katz said the move would enable the military to concentrate on its primary security responsibilities, including combating “Palestinian terrorism” and protecting Israel’s borders and communities

“The IDF’s role is to fight Palestinian terrorism, focus on defending the borders and the communities against threats, and not to chase after youths on the hills,” he said.

The directive follows recent clashes near the Palestinian village of Qusra, where Israeli settlers established unauthorized outposts on Palestinian land.

For five nights, Israeli settlers surrounded three Palestinian homes on the outskirts of a town in the occupied West Bank, preventing the families from leaving safely as their food and water supplies dwindled.

The standoff in the northern West Bank town of Qusra is the latest in a wave of settler violence convulsing the territory, which Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war and which would make up the main part of a future Palestinian state.

On Aug. 13, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee referred to the settlers as “terrorists,” a word American officials usually reserve for Palestinian militants. It was an unusually sharp rebuke from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has given unprecedented supportto Israeli settlement over the years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

    Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

  2. Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

    Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

  3. Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

    Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

  4. Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

    Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

  5. THY expands its China network with Chengdu

    THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Recommended
Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release
Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports

Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports
Flags, music as Taliban authorities mark five years ruling Afghanistan

Flags, music as Taliban authorities mark five years ruling Afghanistan
Powerful quake off Indonesia kills dozens, sparks mass evacuations

Powerful quake off Indonesia kills dozens, sparks mass evacuations
Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Iran says Hormuz ‘will remain Iranian’ after Trump threats

Iran says Hormuz ‘will remain Iranian’ after Trump threats
North Korea warns of new ‘deterrent’ ahead of US-South drills

North Korea warns of new ‘deterrent’ ahead of US-South drills
WORLD Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene over three air force pilots it says have been held in Qatar since their aircraft were shot down during the war with the United States and Israel in March.
ECONOMY Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Prime office rents in Istanbul increased by 13 percent year over year, reaching $52 per square meter per month, according to a Cushman & Wakefield’s report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿