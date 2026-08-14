Fresh details emerge in operation against Islamic group

Fresh details emerge in operation against Islamic group

ANKARA
Fresh details emerge in operation against Islamic group

 

The leader of the Islamic community widely known as the “Süleymancılar” was caught while hiding in a secret compartment of a house that did not belong to him, Turkish media reported on Aug. 14, as details emerged of a major financial crime operation targeting the group.

Alihan Kuriş, the leader of the religious order, and 48 others were among suspects sought as part of an investigation led by prosecutors in the capital Ankara.

The investigation centers on allegations of “organized financial crimes,” including corruption, money laundering and the orchestration of unusual cash flows through companies.

More than 100 billion Turkish Liras (over $2 billion) was allegedly transferred abroad through individuals and companies believed to be affiliated with the organization.

Police initially went to Kuriş’s registered residence but failed to find him. Investigators believe he may have left his phone at the address in an attempt to prevent authorities from tracking his whereabouts.

Police subsequently determined that Kuriş had moved to another address and launched an operation there. Although he was not found during the initial search, a second inspection of the property uncovered a concealed compartment.

Kuriş was eventually found hiding inside the compartment and taken into custody, according to the report.

Among those detained in the operation is Ahmet Gökçen, a former member of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) and a professor at Marmara University’s Faculty of Law.

Authorities also reportedly seized 20 unlicensed firearms from the residence of one suspect, while large amounts of foreign currency were found at addresses linked to other suspects.

The community traces its roots to Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan, the founder of the religious movement that later became widely known in Türkiye as the “Süleymancılar,” a term used to refer to his followers.

The group was estimated to have around 2 million members in Türkiye in the early 1990s, although there is no reliable current figure for its membership.

Over the years, the community has established religious education centers, student dormitories, foundations and companies in several countries, maintaining an extensive network of religious, educational and commercial activities.

crackdown, süleymancı,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

    Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

  2. Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports

    Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports

  3. Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two

    Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two

  4. Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

    Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

  5. Flags, music as Taliban authorities mark five years ruling Afghanistan

    Flags, music as Taliban authorities mark five years ruling Afghanistan
Recommended
Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two

Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two
Kandilli tracking sunspots by hand for 79 years

Kandilli tracking sunspots by hand for 79 years
Facade overhaul revamps city’s historic peninsula

Facade overhaul revamps city’s historic peninsula
Tavşan Island’s coral model heads to COP31

Tavşan Island’s coral model heads to COP31
Mogadishu sheds deadly reputation with Turkish support

Mogadishu sheds deadly reputation with Turkish support
Senior reshuffle announced for gendarmerie, coast guard

Senior reshuffle announced for gendarmerie, coast guard
Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years

Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years
WORLD Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene over three air force pilots it says have been held in Qatar since their aircraft were shot down during the war with the United States and Israel in March.
ECONOMY Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

Impelled by the threat of a major earthquake and aging housing infrastructure, Istanbul has effectively become a sprawling, open-air construction zone where nearly 10,000 unsafe buildings are demolished and rebuilt every year.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿