Fresh details emerge in operation against Islamic group

ANKARA

The leader of the Islamic community widely known as the “Süleymancılar” was caught while hiding in a secret compartment of a house that did not belong to him, Turkish media reported on Aug. 14, as details emerged of a major financial crime operation targeting the group.

Alihan Kuriş, the leader of the religious order, and 48 others were among suspects sought as part of an investigation led by prosecutors in the capital Ankara.

The investigation centers on allegations of “organized financial crimes,” including corruption, money laundering and the orchestration of unusual cash flows through companies.

More than 100 billion Turkish Liras (over $2 billion) was allegedly transferred abroad through individuals and companies believed to be affiliated with the organization.

Police initially went to Kuriş’s registered residence but failed to find him. Investigators believe he may have left his phone at the address in an attempt to prevent authorities from tracking his whereabouts.

Police subsequently determined that Kuriş had moved to another address and launched an operation there. Although he was not found during the initial search, a second inspection of the property uncovered a concealed compartment.

Kuriş was eventually found hiding inside the compartment and taken into custody, according to the report.

Among those detained in the operation is Ahmet Gökçen, a former member of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) and a professor at Marmara University’s Faculty of Law.

Authorities also reportedly seized 20 unlicensed firearms from the residence of one suspect, while large amounts of foreign currency were found at addresses linked to other suspects.

The community traces its roots to Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan, the founder of the religious movement that later became widely known in Türkiye as the “Süleymancılar,” a term used to refer to his followers.

The group was estimated to have around 2 million members in Türkiye in the early 1990s, although there is no reliable current figure for its membership.

Over the years, the community has established religious education centers, student dormitories, foundations and companies in several countries, maintaining an extensive network of religious, educational and commercial activities.