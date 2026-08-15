Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two

Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two

MANİSA
Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two

 

Two people were killed and two others injured when an explosion caused a fire at a filling facility in the Salihli district of the western province of Manisa on Aug. 15.

The blast occurred in the morning at the Salihli Industrial Site, prompting the deployment of firefighters, medical teams, police and disaster response units.

Manisa Governor Vahdettin Özkan, who inspected the site, initially said two people were believed to be trapped inside the facility.

Two others were taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

After the fire was brought under control, emergency crews recovered the bodies of worker Servet Ekiz and another person whose identity had not yet been established.

Cooling operations and precautions against a possible gas leak continued at the facility.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation, while the cause of the explosion will be determined through a technical examination.

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