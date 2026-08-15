Mogadishu sheds deadly reputation with Turkish support

Mogadishu sheds deadly reputation with Turkish support

LONDON
Mogadishu sheds deadly reputation with Turkish support

An empty street with closed shops is seen in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo)

Türkiye has played a key role in improving security in Mogadishu, where a steep decline in al-Shabaab attacks has been accompanied by a revival in commerce and social life, The Economist has reported.

Attacks by the al-Qaeda-linked group in the Somali capital fell from 144 in the third quarter of 2022 to five in the second quarter of 2026, the weekly said.

The change is visible across the city, with new cafés remaining open past midnight, streets growing busier and construction activity increasing.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who has survived several assassination attempts, addressed an Independence Day gathering at one of the capital’s frequently targeted junctions on July 1.

The Economist attributed much of the improvement to Turkish support for intelligence capabilities, security camera networks and military training.

A Western diplomat in Mogadishu also credited Türkiye with much of the progress.

Türkiye opened its largest overseas military training academy in Mogadishu in 2017 and has since trained Somali troops while supporting the national army’s operations against al-Shabaab.

Turkish companies also operate Mogadishu’s airport and port, while Ankara’s involvement in Somalia has expanded into offshore energy exploration and plans for a spaceport.

The report cautioned, however, that al-Shabaab remains entrenched outside the capital.

Analysts said the decline in attacks in Mogadishu did not necessarily mean the group had been weakened and could instead reflect a change in tactics.

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