Sarajevo Film Festival opens in Bosnian capital

Sarajevo Film Festival opens in Bosnian capital

SARAJEVO
Sarajevo Film Festival opens in Bosnian capital

Emily Watson will receive the Heart of Sarajevo Honorary Award.

The 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF) officially opened on Aug. 14 with a red carpet ceremony at the National Theater in the Bosnian capital.


The opening film was “Fatherland,” a 2026 production by Oscar-winning Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski.


One of Sarajevo’s most important cultural events, the festival will feature 51 films competing in different categories for the Heart of Sarajevo awards.


The Heart of Sarajevo Honorary Award will be presented this year to U.S. actor Woody Harrelson, Bosnian actor Emir Hadzihafizbegovic, Mexican actor Diego Luna, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi and the head of jury, British actress Emily Watson.


Turkish director İlker Çatak’s “Yellow Letters,” which won the Golden Bear at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, will also be screened as part of the “Focus” program.


Film enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to meet numerous actors and directors during masterclasses organized as part of the festival.


Events under the theme “Confronting the Past” will also focus on events in Palestine. Abdallah Alkhatib, director of “Chronicles From the Siege,” which won the GWFF Best First Feature Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, will attend the festival.


The festival will close on Aug. 21 with Bosnian director Danis Tanovic’s Oscar-winning “No Man’s Land,” released 25 years ago.

 

Bosnia and Herzegovina,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

    Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

  2. Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports

    Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports

  3. Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two

    Blast at Manisa filling facility kills two, injures two

  4. Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

    Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

  5. Flags, music as Taliban authorities mark five years ruling Afghanistan

    Flags, music as Taliban authorities mark five years ruling Afghanistan
Recommended
New excavations at Göbeklitepe unearth rectangular structures

New excavations at Göbeklitepe unearth rectangular structures
Gaziantep Archaeology Museum reopens after renovation

Gaziantep Archaeology Museum reopens after renovation
Artifacts from ancient Syrna site protected with landscaping work

Artifacts from ancient Syrna site protected with landscaping work
How does a restaurant become a legend over 60 years

How does a restaurant become a legend over 60 years?
Latin stars unite for Venezuela, Colombia quake relief at concert

Latin stars unite for Venezuela, Colombia quake relief at concert
Eurovision to bar war-hit countries from hosting

Eurovision to bar war-hit countries from hosting
WORLD Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene over three air force pilots it says have been held in Qatar since their aircraft were shot down during the war with the United States and Israel in March.
ECONOMY Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

Impelled by the threat of a major earthquake and aging housing infrastructure, Istanbul has effectively become a sprawling, open-air construction zone where nearly 10,000 unsafe buildings are demolished and rebuilt every year.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿