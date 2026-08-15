Artifacts from ancient Syrna site protected with landscaping work

Artifacts from ancient Syrna site protected with landscaping work

MUĞLA
Artifacts from ancient Syrna site protected with landscaping work

A protective barrier, landscaping and bilingual information signs in Turkish and English now safeguard the area containing the artifacts. (AA photo)

Architectural remains belonging to the ancient city of Syrna, dating to the Hellenistic period, have been placed under protection with landscaping work in the Marmaris district of Muğla.


Work was carried out in the village square of Bayır neighborhood to protect the historical artifacts and better introduce them to visitors.


As part of the project, supported by the Marmaris Chamber of Commerce, the area containing the artifacts was landscaped and a protective barrier was installed.


Information signs in Turkish and English detailing the historical and archaeological features of the artifacts were also placed at the site.


Among the protected artifacts is an ancient inscription containing important information about Syrna’s social and religious life.


The inscription records donations made for the sanctuary and altar of Asclepius, as well as contributions from different individuals and groups, in drachmas.


The records indicate the presence of the cult of Asclepius, the god of health and healing, in the region during antiquity and show that people from different segments of society contributed to the construction of the sanctuary.


The project also protected stepped pyramidal bases said to be unique to the Bozburun Peninsula, an altar with a snake relief associated with the cult of Asclepius, rusticated blocks and various fragments of bases.


The Marmaris Museum Directorate and Marmaris Municipality contributed to the project, along with Associate Professor Mehmet Gürbüzer, head of excavations at the ancient city of Amos and the project’s scientific adviser and his team.

Türkiye,

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