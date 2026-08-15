Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years

Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years

ANKARA
Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years

Türkiye’s railway network has expanded by nearly 3,000 kilometers since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

The network grew from 10,948 kilometers to 13,919 kilometers over the period, while 2,251 kilometers of high-speed railway were built from scratch, Uraloğlu said.

The minister said the existing network had also been renewed and modernized. Signaling systems now cover 61 percent of railway lines, while more than half have been electrified.

Türkiye has become the sixth country in Europe and eighth worldwide to operate high-speed trains, which have carried 114 million passengers since services began in 2009, according to Uraloğlu.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

    Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

  2. Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

    Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

  3. Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

    Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

  4. Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

    Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

  5. THY expands its China network with Chengdu

    THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Recommended
Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub
Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football
Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June
THY expands its China network with Chengdu

THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation
WORLD Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene over three air force pilots it says have been held in Qatar since their aircraft were shot down during the war with the United States and Israel in March.
ECONOMY Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Prime office rents in Istanbul increased by 13 percent year over year, reaching $52 per square meter per month, according to a Cushman & Wakefield’s report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿