New car rental rules set age, mileage caps

ANKARA

Türkiye has finalized new rules for short-term car rentals, setting age and mileage limits for vehicles while introducing licensing, fleet and deposit requirements for operators.

The regulation, published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 15, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

It covers consumer rentals of up to 29 days, while long-term, business-to-business, shared and camper rentals are excluded.

Except for classic cars, vehicles more than six years old may not be rented.

The mileage ceiling will be 300,000 kilometers for fully electric vehicles and 180,000 kilometers for all others.

Vehicles with a record of severe damage, an expired inspection or no compulsory motor insurance will also be barred.

Those whose periodic maintenance is overdue may be rented only after they have been serviced.

The final limits are higher than those in a draft released in February, which proposed a five-year age cap and a ceiling of 100,000 kilometers.

Rental businesses will be required to obtain authorization certificates.

Operators in metropolitan districts with more than 30,000 residents must have at least 10 vehicles, including five registered in their own name.

At least two must be hybrid or fully electric, with one produced in Türkiye.

Deposits will be capped at three days’ rent for bookings of up to six days and seven days’ rent for rentals lasting seven to 29 days.

Refund procedures must be completed within seven days of the vehicle’s return.

The Trade Ministry will establish a central information system to track rental businesses and vehicles.

Existing operators must obtain authorization certificates by July 1, 2027, and meet the new fleet and vehicle standards by Jan. 1, 2028.