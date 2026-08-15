First operating license for foreign-owned brokerage issued in 34 years

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) has granted Freedom Yatırım Menkul Değerler an operating license as a broadly authorized brokerage, marking the first such approval for a foreign-owned firm in 34 years, the company said.

Freedom Yatırım, a subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp., said it was the first foreign-owned brokerage to receive authorization in this category in Türkiye since 1992.

The company plans to use its TraderNet platform and integration with Borsa Istanbul to provide access to both Turkish and international capital markets.