Diyarbakır could produce up to three times as much oil as Gabar: Minister

Diyarbakır could produce up to three times as much oil as Gabar: Minister

ANKARA
Diyarbakır could produce up to three times as much oil as Gabar: Minister

 

An unconventional oil exploration program in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır could produce two to three times as much crude as the Gabar field in neighboring Şırnak if successful, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Bayraktar told CNN Türk that horizontal drilling was being tested across four fields covering about 600 square kilometers north of Bismil to extract oil believed to be trapped in rock formations.

The wider prospective zone extends across more than 7,000 square kilometers, he said.

If the trials prove successful, hundreds of wells could be drilled with foreign partners.

Gabar currently produces more than 83,000 barrels a day and contributes at least $2 billion to the Turkish economy annually, according to Bayraktar.

The minister said Türkiye, which imports about two-thirds of the energy it consumes, was also preparing a plan for 2035 that envisages up to 10 million electric vehicles.

The government aims to raise installed wind and solar capacity from 45,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts over the next decade.

Energy Minister,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

    Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

  2. Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

    Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

  3. Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

    Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

  4. Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

    Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

  5. THY expands its China network with Chengdu

    THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Recommended
Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub
Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football
Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June
THY expands its China network with Chengdu

THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation
Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years

Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years
WORLD Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene over three air force pilots it says have been held in Qatar since their aircraft were shot down during the war with the United States and Israel in March.
ECONOMY Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Prime office rents in Istanbul increased by 13 percent year over year, reaching $52 per square meter per month, according to a Cushman & Wakefield’s report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿