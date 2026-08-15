Gaziantep Archaeology Museum reopens after renovation

GAZİANTEP

Reinforcement and renovation works were carried out at the museum following the earthquakes. (AA photo)

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the Gaziantep Archaeology Museum has been reopened after its display cases, pedestals and exhibition areas were redesigned in line with modern museology standards.



Ersoy said comprehensive reinforcement, repair and renovation works had been carried out at the museum following the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes.



He said the museum had been renovated in all aspects, from ground surveys and reinforcement of its structural system and roof to interior and exterior facade renovations and exhibition arrangements.



“We have reopened our Gaziantep Archaeology Museum to visitors by redesigning its display cases, pedestals and exhibition areas in line with modern museology standards,” Ersoy said.



According to a statement from the ministry, the Gaziantep Archaeology Museum in the Şehitkamil district consists of three blocks.



Following the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, ground surveys were conducted at the museum, while core samples were taken from columns and beams to prepare reinforcement projects.



Suspended gypsum ceilings were removed to assess the condition of the building’s reinforced concrete elements. Following inspections, a digital model of the structure was created and a performance analysis was carried out.



As part of the reinforcement project, necessary dismantling work was conducted in the reserve exhibition hall on the third floor of Block B, while steel floors and beams were reinforced.



Injection works were carried out on cracked beams, plaster repairs were completed and a new roof was installed at the museum.