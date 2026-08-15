Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

BEIRUT
Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

AA photo.

An Israeli airstrike on a house in the southern Lebanese town of Ansar killed at least seven people and wounded three early on Aug. 15, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The house was destroyed, while Civil Defense teams continued searching the rubble for possible additional victims. The wounded were taken to hospitals in Nabatieh, according to NNA.

The agency also reported Israeli attacks in and around Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil.

Israeli forces blew up several homes in Bint Jbeil and opened heavy machine-gun fire toward houses near the Kounine-Saf al-Hawa road. Israeli warplanes also struck the al-Mansouri area shortly before midnight.

The Ansar strike was among the deadliest since Lebanon and Israel announced a framework agreement on June 26 setting out an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in exchange for the disarmament of Hezbollah.

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