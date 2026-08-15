Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) had mapped out the next 25 and 50 years as the party marked the 25th anniversary of its founding.

Speaking at an anniversary event at Capital Nation’s Garden in Ankara on Aug. 14, Erdoğan presented the party’s 69-page vision document setting out its priorities for the coming quarter-century.

“Guided by the 25th-anniversary vision document we shared today, we will continue to turn dreams into goals and goals into reality,” he said.

The document covers 10 areas, including high-value production, digital sovereignty, the judiciary, a new constitution, family and social policy, women, youth and the green transition.

“No one should expect us to grow tired. We are just getting started,” Erdoğan told supporters, saying the party aimed to carry Türkiye first to 2053 and then to 2071.

Erdoğan said the AKP had faced attempts to remove it from power during its 25-year history, citing the party closure case, anti-government protests, judicial investigations and the failed coup of July 15, 2016.

He also referred to the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, saying the country was moving toward resolving an issue that had cost tens of thousands of lives over four decades.

He attributed the progress to the People’s Alliance and what he called a broader “Türkiye consensus.”

Erdoğan said he had completed 50 years in politics and intended to remain active.

“If God grants me health and a long life, I will continue the struggle to serve Türkiye for many more years,” he said.

Three opposition lawmakers and seven mayors also joined the AKP during the event, with Erdoğan presenting them with party badges.

Founded on Aug. 14, 2001, the AKP first came to power in the November 2002 general election.