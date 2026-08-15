Senior reshuffle announced for gendarmerie, coast guard

Senior reshuffle announced for gendarmerie, coast guard

ANKARA
Senior reshuffle announced for gendarmerie, coast guard

AA photo.

 

Promotions and appointments across Türkiye’s Gendarmerie General Command and Coast Guard Command have been published in the Official Gazette under decisions signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Within the gendarmerie, seven generals and 18 colonels were promoted by one rank. The promotions will take effect on Aug. 30.

Major Generals Ünsal Bulut and Murat Bulut were promoted to lieutenant general, while Brigadier Generals Hüseyin Bekmez, Hamdi Gülpınar, Ömer Ersever, Ferruh Taraktaş and Mustafa Bakçepınar were elevated to major general.

A further 18 colonels were promoted to brigadier general.

The decisions also reassigned 78 generals and colonels.

Lieutenant General Yusuf Kenan Topcu was moved from the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command to the Van Gendarmerie Public Order Corps Command.

Ünsal Bulut and Murat Bulut were appointed deputy commanders of the Gendarmerie General Command.

Major General Metin Düz was named head of public order. Cengiz Yıldız was reassigned from Ankara to Erzurum, İdris Tataroğlu from Bursa to Istanbul and Tarık Hekimoğlu from Diyarbakır to Ankara as provincial gendarmerie commanders.

senior, reshuffle,

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