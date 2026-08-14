Türkiye secures 245 extraditions in 2026: Minister

ANKARA

Türkiye has secured the extradition of 245 people from abroad so far this year, including 48 since July 1, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Aug. 14.

Of the 48 people extradited from 12 countries over the past six weeks, 24 came from Georgia, eight from Germany and six from Greece, Gürlek said.

Türkiye had secured 197 extraditions from 31 countries in the first half of the year.

Gürlek said authorities would continue pursuing people wanted in Türkiye who had fled abroad, working in coordination with the Interior and Foreign ministries and their international counterparts.

His remarks came hours after the Interior Ministry announced that Serkan Kurtuluş, who had been sought under an Interpol Red Notice, was extradited from Argentina.

The ministry describes Kurtuluş as the leader of an organized crime group and said he was wanted on allegations including premeditated and intentional homicide, establishing a criminal organization, armed robbery and repeated armed threats.