AKP, DEM Party set talks on draft law for anti-terror bid

AKP, DEM Party set talks on draft law for anti-terror bid

ANKARA
AKP, DEM Party set talks on draft law for anti-terror bid

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is reportedly preparing to share a draft framework law with the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) this week as part of efforts to establish a legal basis for its anti-terror initiative.

A DEM Party delegation consisting of lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar is expected to meet with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and AKP vice leader Efkan Ala, according to local reports.

The talks come after PKK carried out a symbolic weapons-burning ceremony, a move seen as a step in the disarmament process. If the draft is shared, the DEM Party’s delegation is expected to travel to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul to present the text to jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, who is serving a life sentence there.

Öcalan’s assessment of the draft is expected to be conveyed through the delegation to the government and later to the public, according to reports.

The parliament is expected to take concrete steps on the framework law before its summer recess. The proposed legislation is expected to be temporary in nature, according to reports. Officials say it will be clearly defined to ensure that it applies specifically to PKK and does not cover other terror groups.

Under one possible arrangement, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and Turkish Armed Forces would assess developments on the ground, followed by a National Security Council (MGK) decision confirming that the disarmament process has been completed.

anti terror,

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