Türkiye condemns Greece over minority school closures

Türkiye condemns Greece over minority school closures

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns Greece over minority school closures

 

Türkiye has condemned Greece’s decision to close eight primary schools belonging to the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, saying the move violates the Treaty of Lausanne.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said on July 19 that Athens had cited insufficient student numbers for the closures.

The decision reduced the number of minority primary schools in the region to 76, according to the ministry.

Keçeli also criticized new restrictions on first-grade enrollment at the 1st Turkish Minority Primary School in Xanthi, describing them as part of systematic practices aimed at eroding the minority’s educational rights.

“These repressive decisions and practices constitute a violation of the provisions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty,” he said.

Keçeli called on Greece to comply with its treaty obligations concerning minority and fundamental rights.

He also accused Athens of failing to implement international court rulings and recommendations by European institutions concerning the Turkish minority.

Türkiye would continue to support the community in its efforts to protect its rights, he added.

minority schools,

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