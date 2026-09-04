Zelensky slams his security services for shootout

Zelensky slams his security services for shootout

KIEV
Zelensky slams his security services for shootout

This file photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed his security services after a shootout between rival agencies in Kiev this week, saying he planned dismissals of highranking officials.

A gun fight between the military intelligence agency (GUR) and State Security Service (SBU) erupted in the capital on Sept. 2, leaving several officers injured. The shootout happened in broad daylight and as Ukraine continues to fight Russia’s dragging invasion.

Zelensky said late on Sept. 3 that “both agencies must be held accountable, both acted in a way that is absolutely unacceptable.”

He said that two security officials, one from each agency, have been named as suspects, and that an investigation is ongoing. “It is important that the truth be established and that situations like this never happen again,” he said.

He added that the heads of both agencies will be “assessed” and that “deputy heads who bear responsibility for this situation will be dismissed.”

According to Ukrainian media, the conflict may be linked to the SBU detaining a deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a battalion of anti-Kremlin Russians fighting for Kiev, which falls under the command of the GUR.

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