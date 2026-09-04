Seoul weighs ‘contributions’ to Hormuz security

Seoul weighs ‘contributions’ to Hormuz security

SEOUL
Seoul weighs ‘contributions’ to Hormuz security

AFP photo.

 

South Korea said on Sept. 4 it was weighing “contributions” to U.S. security efforts in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, potentially including a military deployment, but noted that no decision has been made yet.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressured ally South Korea to provide help for the war in the Middle East, saying Seoul rejected his request for assistance in securing the waterway key to global oil supplies.

“Contributions to the Strait of Hormuz could be managed within limits that do not compromise military readiness,” a South Korean presidential official told reporters.

The president’s office added in a separate statement that the “references made during today’s briefing regarding military contributions, such as combat participation, non-combat roles and search operations, were merely general descriptions of various options.”

“Please be advised that nothing has been decided yet concerning actual contributions,” it added.

The comments came a day after local broadcaster JTBC reported that South Korea’s government was “leaning toward” dispatching troops to the strait and reviewing details ahead of seeking parliamentary approval.

Broadcaster SBS reported that the Defense Ministry was considering deploying a maritime patrol aircraft, a naval logistics support ship and an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.

The maritime patrol aircraft would be tasked with monitoring submarines and surface vessels belonging to potential threats, SBS said, citing a senior military official.

The EOD team would be expected to conduct joint operations with foreign naval forces if deployed, the report added.

Trump has struggled to get help from allies in the war that the United States and Israel launched on Iran six months ago and has since hit an impasse.

Iran maintains a stranglehold on the strategic strait, which was the conduit for one-fifth of the world’s oil supply before the war, and Washington has pressed its counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

    US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

  2. Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

    Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

  3. Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

    Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

  4. Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

    Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

  5. Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

    Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer
Recommended
US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting
Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation
Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer
Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kiev

Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kiev
Iranian media report explosions near Kharg Island

Iranian media report explosions near Kharg Island
UN backs world map showing Africa’s true scale

UN backs world map showing Africa’s true scale
US envoys head to Moscow, Kiev with new Ukraine peace plan

US envoys head to Moscow, Kiev with new Ukraine peace plan
WORLD US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

Donald Trump's representatives meet Russian officials in Moscow to discuss a potential free trade zone and frozen asset transfers before heading to Kyiv
ECONOMY Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Baghdad accelerates strategic pipeline projects to the Mediterranean Sea to reduce its reliance on the Strait of Hormuz
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿