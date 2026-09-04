Türkiye’s services exports rise 6.5 pct in 2025, imports up 9.6 pct

Türkiye’s services exports rise 6.5 pct in 2025, imports up 9.6 pct

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s services exports rise 6.5 pct in 2025, imports up 9.6 pct

Türkiye’s services exports rose 6.5 percent $124.9 billion in 2025 from 2024, while services imports increased 9.6 percent to $61.9 billion, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Travel remained the largest component of services exports, accounting for 48.1 percent of the total in 2025. Transport services ranked second with a 34.1 percent share. Other business services ranked third, representing 6.3 percent of total services exports.

Transport services exports, the largest category after travel, rose 3.5 percent to $42.6 billion in 2025. Exports of telecommunications, computer and information services increased 25.3 percent to $6.72 billion.

Services exports excluding travel to the European Union stood at $25.33 billion in 2025, while exports to other European countries totaled $9.26 billion. Imports from the European Union amounted to $24.73 billion, while imports from other European countries reached $6.45 billion.

The European Union remained Türkiye’s leading partner in services trade excluding travel. The bloc accounted for 37.9 percent of Türkiye’s services exports and 45.3 percent of its services imports in 2025.

The U.S., Germany and the U.K. together accounted for 31 percent of Türkiye’s’s total services exports excluding travel in 2025. The U.S. ranked first with exports worth $8.34 billion and a 12.9 percent share, followed by Germany with an 11.5 percent share and the U.K with 6.6 percent.

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