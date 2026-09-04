Istanbul fake debt probe targets 31 lawyers

Istanbul fake debt probe targets 31 lawyers

ISTANBUL
Istanbul fake debt probe targets 31 lawyers

(AA Photo)

Authorities have issued detention warrants for 31 lawyers and launched searches across 39 law offices, investigating a scam targeting citizens with fake debt collection messages.

“Suspects illegally obtained personal data and uploaded it to subscription-based networks called panels to sell access to certain law firms,” Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said. “These firms then contacted citizens who had no legal liabilities.”

The lawyers sent false messages reading “Your debt has been referred for legal action,” “You missed the settlement deadline” and “Asset seizure proceedings have been initiated.”

The operation follows an initial phase by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office where authorities filed public lawsuits against 10 suspects involved in establishing, operating and profiting from the illicit network.

Fraudsters in Türkiye frequently exploit legal jargon and fake official notices to extort money from citizens.

Detention warrant,

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