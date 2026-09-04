Historic church on Akdamar Island readies for 14th mass

VAN

The 1,100-year-old Surp Hach Church on Lake Van in the country’s east will host its 14th annual divine liturgy on Sept. 6, drawing a large congregation of domestic and international worshippers.

Patriarch Sahak Maşalyan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Türkiye will lead the Sunday service on Akdamar Island. Local authorities, including the Van Governor’s Office and the provincial Culture and Tourism Directorate, are finalizing logistics and security preparations.

Boat captain Erkan Avcı at the Akdamar Pier in the Gevaş district said marine crews anticipate a major increase in attendance compared to previous years.

“We expect intense interest this year,” he said. “We experienced high density on mass days in past years, but we hope even more visitors will arrive this time.”

Avcı said local crews finalized their preparations and have 15 boats standing by to carry people to the island. He noted they also ferry citizens wanting to visit the site ahead of the religious service, extending an open invitation for the Sunday event.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry initiated a major restoration of the historic medieval Armenian architecture in 2005. The government officially inaugurated it as a memorial museum with an international ceremony in 2007.

Operating under special ministry permission allowing worship once a year, the site held its first mass in 95 years on Sept. 19, 2010.

The Surp Hach Church stands as a monumental piece of regional religious heritage. Built between 915 and 921 by King Gagik I Artsruni, the Armenian Apostolic cathedral features intricate stone reliefs depicting biblical scenes along its exterior walls. The site’s restoration and reopening for annual religious services marked a significant step in preserving minority cultural sites. The yearly gathering transforms the small island into a hub for regional religious tourism, generating economic momentum for local tradesmen and transport crews.