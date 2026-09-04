Historic church on Akdamar Island readies for 14th mass

Historic church on Akdamar Island readies for 14th mass

VAN
Historic church on Akdamar Island readies for 14th mass

The 1,100-year-old Surp Hach Church on Lake Van in the country’s east will host its 14th annual divine liturgy on Sept. 6, drawing a large congregation of domestic and international worshippers.

Patriarch Sahak Maşalyan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Türkiye will lead the Sunday service on Akdamar Island. Local authorities, including the Van Governor’s Office and the provincial Culture and Tourism Directorate, are finalizing logistics and security preparations.

Boat captain Erkan Avcı at the Akdamar Pier in the Gevaş district said marine crews anticipate a major increase in attendance compared to previous years.

“We expect intense interest this year,” he said. “We experienced high density on mass days in past years, but we hope even more visitors will arrive this time.”

Avcı said local crews finalized their preparations and have 15 boats standing by to carry people to the island. He noted they also ferry citizens wanting to visit the site ahead of the religious service, extending an open invitation for the Sunday event.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry initiated a major restoration of the historic medieval Armenian architecture in 2005. The government officially inaugurated it as a memorial museum with an international ceremony in 2007.

Operating under special ministry permission allowing worship once a year, the site held its first mass in 95 years on Sept. 19, 2010.

The Surp Hach Church stands as a monumental piece of regional religious heritage. Built between 915 and 921 by King Gagik I Artsruni, the Armenian Apostolic cathedral features intricate stone reliefs depicting biblical scenes along its exterior walls. The site’s restoration and reopening for annual religious services marked a significant step in preserving minority cultural sites. The yearly gathering transforms the small island into a hub for regional religious tourism, generating economic momentum for local tradesmen and transport crews.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

    Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

  2. Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

    Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

  3. Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

    Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

  4. Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

    Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

  5. Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kiev

    Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kiev
Recommended
Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13
Türkiye aims for top spot in honey production

Türkiye aims for top spot in honey production
ISIL suspect evaded raids before fatal Istanbul shootout

ISIL suspect evaded raids before fatal Istanbul shootout
Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries

Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries
Kurum urges action to close global climate finance gap

Kurum urges action to close global climate finance gap
Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions

Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions
Cappadocia tops Lonely Planet’s European winter travel list

Cappadocia tops Lonely Planet’s European winter travel list
WORLD Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

The Israeli army launches fresh operations across the border in response to a Hezbollah drone attack, issuing urgent warnings for local residents to leave the area
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s 100 most valuable brands

Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s 100 most valuable brands

Turkish Airlines aims to join the world’s 100 most valuable brands, with plans for premium economy cabins, regional aircraft and improvements to passenger services, CEO Ahmet Olmuştur said.
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿