Miley Cyrus announces new album, concerts

Miley Cyrus announces new album, concerts

LOS ANGELES
Miley Cyrus announces new album, concerts

The two concerts will mark a return to live performance for Cyrus, who has not maintained a regular touring schedule in recent years.

Miley Cyrus has announced her 10th studio album, “Bass Persuades,” and two upcoming concerts at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.


The singer revealed that the new album will be released in September, followed by performances at the iconic Los Angeles venue.


Cyrus is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 16 and 18, marking a major return to the stage. The new project, “Bass Persuades,” will be Cyrus’ 10th studio album and follows her most recent album, “Something Beautiful,” which was released in 2025.


The announcement of the album and concerts comes as Cyrus enters a new phase of her career, with the singer continuing to develop her music following the release of her previous project.


“Bass Persuades” is scheduled for release on Sept. 18.


Cyrus’ Hollywood Bowl performances will take place less than a month after the album’s release, giving fans an opportunity to hear songs from the new record live.


The two concerts will also mark a return to live performance for Cyrus, who has not maintained a regular touring schedule in recent years.


She has continued to release music and work on creative projects while largely limiting her live appearances.


With the album, Cyrus will add another chapter to a career that has seen her move across pop, rock and other musical styles. The upcoming album will be her first full-length release since “Something Beautiful,” continuing the musical direction established with that project while introducing a new era for the singer.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

    US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

  2. Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

    Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

  3. Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

    Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

  4. Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

    Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

  5. Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

    Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer
Recommended
Pierre Cardin museum brings designer’s futurist style to Venice

Pierre Cardin museum brings designer’s futurist style to Venice
Syrian collector hands over 20-year collection

Syrian collector hands over 20-year collection
Pera Film to showcase four avant-garde Turkish cult

Pera Film to showcase four avant-garde Turkish cult
Cairo museum showcases Ottoman treasures from Egypt, Türkiye

Cairo museum showcases Ottoman treasures from Egypt, Türkiye
WHO REALLY OWNS A RESTAURANT

WHO REALLY OWNS A RESTAURANT?
Deveboynu Peninsula new tourism destination in Van

Deveboynu Peninsula new tourism destination in Van
WORLD US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

Donald Trump's representatives meet Russian officials in Moscow to discuss a potential free trade zone and frozen asset transfers before heading to Kyiv
ECONOMY Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Baghdad accelerates strategic pipeline projects to the Mediterranean Sea to reduce its reliance on the Strait of Hormuz
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿