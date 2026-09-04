Miley Cyrus announces new album, concerts

LOS ANGELES

The two concerts will mark a return to live performance for Cyrus, who has not maintained a regular touring schedule in recent years.

Miley Cyrus has announced her 10th studio album, “Bass Persuades,” and two upcoming concerts at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.



The singer revealed that the new album will be released in September, followed by performances at the iconic Los Angeles venue.



Cyrus is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 16 and 18, marking a major return to the stage. The new project, “Bass Persuades,” will be Cyrus’ 10th studio album and follows her most recent album, “Something Beautiful,” which was released in 2025.



The announcement of the album and concerts comes as Cyrus enters a new phase of her career, with the singer continuing to develop her music following the release of her previous project.



“Bass Persuades” is scheduled for release on Sept. 18.



Cyrus’ Hollywood Bowl performances will take place less than a month after the album’s release, giving fans an opportunity to hear songs from the new record live.



The two concerts will also mark a return to live performance for Cyrus, who has not maintained a regular touring schedule in recent years.



She has continued to release music and work on creative projects while largely limiting her live appearances.



With the album, Cyrus will add another chapter to a career that has seen her move across pop, rock and other musical styles. The upcoming album will be her first full-length release since “Something Beautiful,” continuing the musical direction established with that project while introducing a new era for the singer.