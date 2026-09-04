Türkiye to host more than 320 trade fairs in 2027

Türkiye to host more than 320 trade fairs in 2027

ANKARA
Türkiye to host more than 320 trade fairs in 2027

 

A total of 323 trade fairs will be held across Türkiye in 2027, including 99 international events, according to the 2027 Fair Calendar published by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Under the calendar, TOBB authorized the organization of 323 fairs next year, comprising 99 international, 182 national and 42 local events.

The busiest months on the fair calendar will be September and November, with 46 events each. They will be followed by October with 44 fairs, March with 35, and April with 33.

By province, Istanbul will host the largest number of fairs, with 173 events scheduled throughout the year.

Izmir will rank second with 31 fairs, followed by Ankara with 23, Antalya with 22, and Gaziantep with 12.

The education sector will account for 56 fairs during the year. The agriculture and livestock sector will host 44 events, while the food industry is set to organize 34 fairs.

The automotive sector will hold 25 fairs, while 51 events will be organized under the category classified as “other.”

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