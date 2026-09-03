August exports rise 8.1 pct to record $23.5 billion

August exports rise 8.1 pct to record $23.5 billion

ANKARA
August exports rise 8.1 pct to record $23.5 billion

Türkiye’s goods exports rose 8.1 percent year-on-year to $23.47 billion in August, the highest total ever recorded for the month, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Sept. 3.

Exports in the first eight months of 2026 increased 4 percent from a year earlier to $185.01 billion, also the highest January-August figure on record.

Türkiye posted monthly export records in April, June, July and August this year. Bolat said the August increase was the third-largest year-on-year gain recorded in any month of 2026.

On a rolling 12-month basis, goods exports reached an all-time high of $280.3 billion, up from the previous record of $278.6 billion at the end of July.

Annualized services exports were estimated at $125 billion as of August, compared with $122.6 billion a month earlier.

Imports rose 10.5 percent year-on-year to $28.7 billion in August, outpacing the increase in exports. The foreign trade deficit consequently widened 22.3 percent to $5.2 billion, from $4.28 billion in the same month last year.

Bolat also forecast that Türkiye would post a current account surplus of about $4.1 billion for August. The government has set 2026 export targets of $282 billion for goods and $128 billion for services.

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