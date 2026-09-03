Türkiye to unveil new Medium-Term Program

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye plans to unveil its new Medium-Term Program (OVP), covering the 2027-2029 period, on Sept. 6, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

“We plan to share the details of our 2027-2029 Medium-Term Program with the public on Sunday, Sept. 6,” Yılmaz wrote on social media.

Preparations have reached the final stage under the coordination of the Presidency of Strategy and Budget and the Treasury and Finance Ministry, with contributions from other ministries and public institutions, he said.

Yılmaz said officials had consulted business umbrella groups, civil society organizations and industrialists on their expectations and proposals for the program.

The new OVP will set out the government’s three-year economic roadmap, including its main macroeconomic targets, policy framework and structural reform agenda.

It is expected to update projections for growth, inflation, employment and the current account balance.

Updated annually, the OVP establishes Türkiye’s macroeconomic and fiscal framework and provides the basis for the central government budget process.