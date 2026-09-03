US imposes tariffs of up to 100 percent on drones

WASHINGTON, DC

The Bayraktar Kemankeş V1 missle on TB2 drone at TEKNOFEST 2023.

New U.S. tariffs of up to 100 percent on imported drones and certain components took effect on Sept. 3 as Washington seeks to reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers.



President Donald Trump signed the order on Aug. 13, citing what the White House described as national security risks from drone imports and foreign supply chains.



Drones with a maximum takeoff weight of more than 25 kilograms, models equipped with thermal imagers, docking stations and certain critical components now face an additional 100 percent duty.



Smaller drones are subject to an additional 25 percent tariff. A separate 25 percent duty on other components will take effect on Feb. 9, 2027.



Qualifying products from the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Switzerland and Liechtenstein are subject to a total tariff ceiling of 15 percent, while the ceiling for British products is 10 percent. The reduced rates are conditional on origin requirements.



Türkiye is not included in the lower-rate group. Leading Turkish platforms such as Baykar’s 700-kilogram Bayraktar TB2 and Turkish Aerospace Industries’ 1,700-kilogram ANKA exceed the 25-kilogram threshold and would face the higher tariff if imported as Turkish-origin products without an exemption.



The order also allows tariff relief for companies with approved plans to establish or expand drone production in the United States.



China has opposed the measure, saying it would disrupt global drone supply chains and undermine fair competition. Chinese manufacturer DJI accounts for more than two-thirds of the global drone market, according to several studies.