EBRD lends to Enerjisa Enerji

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Enerjisa Enerji with a loan of up to the Turkish Lira equivalent of $207 million.



According to a statement by Enerjisa Enerji, the seven-year loan will be used for investments aimed at developing and modernizing the electricity distribution network in the company’s three distribution regions: Başkent, AYEDAŞ and Toroslar.



The project benefits from a first loss risk cover from the European Fund for Sustainable Development plus (EFSD+) Hi-Bar guarantee programme, said the EBRD.



The program contributes to economies within the European Neighborhood policy by supporting sustainable investments in energy transition. Enerjisa Enerji is an existing client of the bank, operating electricity distribution and electricity retail business in Türkiye, serving a quarter of Türkiye’s population.



Enerjisa Enerji operates as a JV between Sabancı Holding and E.ON, with each holding 40 percent. The remaining 20 percent is free float on Borsa Istanbul.