OpenAI to launch new model with ‘stronger safeguards’ after hack

OpenAI to launch new model with ‘stronger safeguards’ after hack

SAN FRANCISCO
OpenAI to launch new model with ‘stronger safeguards’ after hack

OpenAI is preparing to launch its new powerful model Astra.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is preparing to release its newest powerful model, known as Astra, after implementing “stronger safeguards” following a rogue cyberattack involving a different AI model.


It paused some of its model development for two weeks this summer after two models it was testing were involved in a security breach of software company Hugging Face.


Although Astra “was not involved” in the incident, OpenAI has beefed up its safety measures, the company said in a blog post on Sept. 1.


“We have since implemented even stronger safeguards for Astra, including training the model to more reliably refuse harmful cyber requests and respect safety restrictions, additional protections against misuse, and monitoring that can stop potentially unauthorized activity,” the blog said.


When OpenAI eventually launches Astra, access to certain capabilities will be limited and the most advanced capabilities will be made available to a select group of early testers, the blog said.


Concerns have increased in recent months about the capabilities of advanced AI models after incidents involving models from both OpenAI and rival developer Anthropic, though none of the models in those incidents were available to customers.


Last week, more than 100 organizations around the world, including OpenAI and Anthropic, signed an open letter calling for a global effort to “strengthen cyber defenses” against AI-powered cybersecurity threats.

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