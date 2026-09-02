Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 20 percent in August

Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 20 percent in August

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 20 percent in August

Türkiye’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle market contracted 20.28 percent year-on-year in August 2026 to 81,031 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Passenger car sales fell 25.16 percent from a year earlier to 61,529 units, while light commercial vehicle sales edged up 0.34 percent to 19,502 units.

Compared with the August average of the previous five years, the combined passenger car and light commercial vehicle market increased 4.4 percent. Passenger car sales were 2.3 percent above the five-year August average.

In the January-August period, the total passenger car and light commercial vehicle market declined 11.9 percent year-on-year to 719,996 units. Passenger car sales dropped 13.78 percent to 564,241 units, while light commercial vehicle sales decreased 4.4 percent to 155,755 units.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales fell 32 percent year-on-year in August to 11,931 units, accounting for 19.4 percent of total car sales.

During the first eight months of the year, EV sales totaled 105,951 units, down 12.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Domestic EV maker Togg sold 30,734 vehicles in the January-August period, while Tesla delivered 4,368 vehicles.

Hybrid vehicle sales rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in August to 21,077 units. In the first eight months of 2026, hybrid vehicle sales increased 3.7 percent from a year earlier, surpassing 187,000 units.

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