Russian finance minister’s G20 return draws European protest

ASHEVILLE

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attended a G20 meeting in person for the first time since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, drawing objections from European officials.

Siluanov joined finance ministers and central bank governors in Asheville, North Carolina, on Aug. 31 after the United States, this year’s G20 host, invited him to the meeting.

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domański said he was unhappy to see Russia represented, although he acknowledged the host’s right to determine the guest list.

“We do not trust Russia. They lie constantly and you need to be really, really cautious while discussing with them,” he told Reuters.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called Siluanov’s attendance “quite troubling,” noting that Europe was preparing another sanctions package against Russia.

He said Washington should have made clear that the Russian minister would not be received as a normal guest.

European officials also refused to join the traditional group photograph alongside Siluanov. The picture was eventually taken without him.

Siluanov held bilateral talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the meeting.

Russia’s Finance Ministry said they discussed financial cooperation and coordination within the G20.

A U.S. official said the talks focused on President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine.

A source familiar with the meeting told Reuters that Bessent made clear no economic relief for Russia or agreements on other issues would be possible until the war ended.

Siluanov’s appearance contrasted with April 2022, when his virtual participation in a G20 finance meeting in Washington prompted officials from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Central Bank to walk out as Russian representatives spoke.