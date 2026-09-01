Explosives used in sabotage attack on German power lines

Explosives used in sabotage attack on German power lines

BERLIN
Explosives used in sabotage attack on German power lines

Improvised explosive devices were used on Sept. 1 in a sabotage attack near a coal-fired power plant in Germany, with several electricity lines damaged and supply briefly interrupted, officials said.

Several of the devices were found around 8:00 am (0600 GMT) at the Preilack substation, which distributes power from the nearby Jaenschwalde plant, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

At least one detonated but others failed to go off, she said, adding that no one was hurt and there was no major blackout in the area about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southeast of Berlin.

It was the latest in a string of arson attacks around the German capital, with far-left militants often claiming responsibility.

Berlin, a key backer of Ukraine, is also on high alert for sabotage plots linked to Russia.

Dietmar Woidke — premier of Brandenburg state, where the incident took place — condemned the targeting of the power lines.

"We take attacks on our critical infrastructure very seriously," he said in a statement, adding there was a "worryingly high frequency" of such episodes.

"Anyone who tries to sabotage our critical infrastructure and paralyse society is attacking all of us. But we will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed or intimidated by criminal activity."

Power plant operator LEAG described the incident as an "attack". Following the incident, there was a "technical failure" in a unit at the power plant, and a possible connection was being investigated, it said.

 

Grid operator 50Hertz claimed that unidentified perpetrators damaged several lines in its grid.

"There was a brief interruption of service. All lines are now back in operation. The general power supply is currently not affected," it said in a statement.

In further comments to the Focus news outlet, a spokesman for the operator said homemade projectiles, resembling fireworks typically used on New Year's Eve in Germany, were used in the attack.

Local newspaper the Maerkische Allgemeine Zeitung reported they resembled large, homemade model rockets.

The police spokeswoman said an investigation had been launched to determine who was behind the incident.

Among the recent arson attacks, the most serious took place in Berlin in January.

It caused an electricity outage that left tens of thousands of homes and thousands of businesses without power for nearly a week in the middle of winter in the southwest of capital.

The far-left "Vulkangruppe" (Volcano Group) claimed responsibility for the arson attack on high-voltage cables that caused that blackout.

It also claimed to be behind two sabotage attacks targeting a Tesla electric car factory just outside Berlin.

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