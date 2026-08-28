Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.

Fenerbahçe will host Liverpool, Roma, Villarreal and Slavia Prague at home and travel to face Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa, Shakhtar Donetsk and LASK.

The Istanbul side beat Olympique Lyon 2-1 away in the second leg of the playoff round on Aug. 26, moving through 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg ended 1-1 in Istanbul.

The result ended an 18-year wait for Fenerbahçe to return to the Champions League league phase.

Galatasaray will welcome Barcelona, Aston Villa, Feyenoord and Stuttgart and play away against Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting, Lille and AEK.

The Champions League’s main league phase features 36 teams, with each team playing eight matches — four at home and four away.

After the league phase, the top eight teams in the standings will advance directly to the round of 16. Teams finishing from ninth to 24th will enter a two-legged playoff for places in the last 16.

Teams finishing outside the top 24 will be eliminated from European competition.

UEFA will announce the fixture schedule on Aug. 29. The first round of matches will be played from Sept. 8-10, with the league phase scheduled to conclude Jan. 27, 2027.

The Champions League final is scheduled for June 5, 2027, at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Meanwhile, defending champions PSG were handed meetings with Barcelona, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Luis Enrique’s team will travel to England twice to face City and Villa. They beat both teams on the way to winning their first Champions League title in 2025. The French champions will also go to Spain to play Villarreal and Italy to take on a Como side coached by Cesc Fabregas.

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal, the Premier League champions, will notably host Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Lille as well as Sabah, the club from Azerbaijan who came through four two-legged qualifying ties to reach the league phase for the first time.

The Gunners have a tough list of away ties against Bayern Munich, Real Betis, Napoli and Slavia Prague.