Türkiye’s economic confidence index returns above 100 in August

ANKARA

Türkiye’s economic confidence index rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in August to 100.6, according to official data released on Aug. 28.

The index has now increased for four consecutive months and moved back above the 100 threshold, which indicates an optimistic outlook on the general economic situation. In 2026, the index last exceeded the 100 threshold in February, when it stood at 100.7.

The increase was driven by gains in consumer and manufacturing sector sentiment. The consumer confidence index rose 1 percent from the previous month to 90.8, while the real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index increased 1.2 percent to 102.4, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed.

Meanwhile, confidence in the services sector edged down 0.1 percent to 111.9. The retail trade confidence index declined 0.8 percent to 110.1 and the construction confidence index fell 0.4 percent to 83.1 compared with the previous month.