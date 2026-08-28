Türkiye’s exports rise 2.9 percent to $25.6 billion in July

Türkiye’s exports rise 2.9 percent to $25.6 billion in July

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye’s exports rise 2.9 percent to $25.6 billion in July

 

Türkiye’s exports increased 2.9 percent year-on-year to $25.62 billion in July, according to official data released on Aug. 28.

Imports rose at a faster pace of 5.1 percent to $32.97 billion, provisional data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK and the Trade Ministry showed.

The country’s foreign trade deficit consequently widened 13.6 percent from a year earlier to $7.34 billion.

The export-to-import coverage ratio declined to 77.7 percent from 79.4 percent in July 2025.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, exports grew 3.1 percent to $23.79 billion, while imports advanced 3.6 percent to $26.19 billion.

The resulting foreign trade deficit excluding those categories stood at $2.41 billion, with the export coverage ratio at 90.8 percent.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, exports increased 2.6 percent from June, while imports fell 7.2 percent.

Manufacturing products accounted for 94.4 percent of Türkiye’s total exports in July, followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing at 3 percent and mining and quarrying at 1.8 percent.

High-technology products made up 4.4 percent of manufacturing exports, up from 4.2 percent a year earlier. Their value rose 4.7 percent to nearly $1.06 billion.

Intermediate goods represented 69.4 percent of total imports, followed by consumer goods at 16 percent and capital goods at 14.5 percent.

Germany remained Türkiye’s largest export market in July, receiving goods worth $2.04 billion. It was followed by the U.S. at $1.68 billion, the U.K. at $1.35 billion, Iraq at $1.11 billion and Italy at $1.11 billion.

China was the largest source of imports, with shipments valued at $5.04 billion, followed by Russia at $3.23 billion, Germany at $2.52 billion, the U.S. at $1.89 billion and Italy at $1.55 billion.

In January-July, Türkiye’s exports rose 3.4 percent year-on-year to $161.54 billion, while imports increased 4.7 percent to $222.09 billion.

The seven-month trade deficit grew 8.3 percent to $60.55 billion, while the export-to-import coverage ratio slipped to 72.7 percent from 73.6 percent.

{HH] Energy import bill rises 13 percent

According to official data, Türkiye’s energy import bill increased by 13.1 percent year-on-year in July, reaching $5.83 billion.

The figure, which covers imports of mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, bituminous substances and mineral waxes, stood at $5.15 billion in July last year.

Crude oil imports rose by 0.3 percent year-on-year to 2.93 million metric tons in July.
In the January-July period, Türkiye’s energy imports totaled $40.1 billion, up 7.2 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

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