Istanbul Park to host Formula 1 races through 2031 season

Istanbul Park to host Formula 1 races through 2031 season

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Park to host Formula 1 races through 2031 season

 

The Turkish Grand Prix will return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar beginning with the 2027 season, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Aug. 27.

Istanbul Park will host Formula 1 races through the end of the 2031 season under a five-year agreement, according to a statement from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Ersoy and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak met at the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul to review preparations for the Turkish Grand Prix, which will return to Istanbul Park in 2027.

The meeting addressed preparations for the race, coordination among institutions involved in the organization, national and international promotional activities and steps planned for the coming period.

Participants reviewed preparations aimed at staging the Turkish Grand Prix to the highest standards.

They also discussed the responsibilities of relevant institutions, inter-agency coordination and efforts to promote the race nationally and internationally.

In a social media post following the meeting, Ersoy said preparations were continuing to combine Türkiye’s experience in hosting international events with the excitement of Formula 1, adding that Istanbul Park would stage races through the end of the 2031 season under the five-year agreement.

Under the five-year agreement reached with Formula 1 management, the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar beginning with the 2027 season.

Türkiye previously hosted Formula 1 races from 2005 to 2011 and again in 2020 and 2021.

The return of the event to Istanbul Park is expected to strengthen Türkiye’s position as a host of international sporting events and contribute to Istanbul’s global promotion.

istanbul park, F1,

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