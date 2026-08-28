Turkish Cyprus condemns efforts to halt Barcelona academy camp

Turkish Cyprus condemns efforts to halt Barcelona academy camp

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus condemns efforts to halt Barcelona academy camp

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel on Aug. 27 criticized reports that an FC Barcelona youth football camp planned in Turkish Cyprus had been canceled after objections from the Greek Cypriot side.

“Calling the cancellation of the Barcelona camp a success amounts to an admission of the policy of isolation,” Üstel said in a written statement.

He said the camp was neither a political event nor an attempt to secure recognition, but a sporting program that would give Turkish Cypriot children and young people access to the club’s academy program.

“No political pressure, diplomatic initiative or policy of isolation will make us give up these rights,” he said.

FC Barcelona advertised two Barça Academy sessions at Near East University in Lefkoşa for Sept. 7-11 and Sept. 16-20. Its listing described the location as “Near East University, Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus.”

The far-right National People’s Front (ELAM) in Greek Cyprus had urged the Spanish government and the Greek Cypriot administration to intervene.

Greek Cypriot media also reported that the Cyprus Football Association asked its Spanish counterpart to move or cancel the camp, copying UEFA and Barcelona.

ELAM later hailed what it described as the cancellation as a victory. FC Barcelona, however, has not issued a public cancellation statement, though it has since completely removed the camp dates and venue from its official website.

Üstel accused the Greek Cypriot side of seeking to restrict Turkish Cypriots’ contacts with the outside world and said Turkish Cyprus would continue its international engagement with Türkiye’s support.

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman separately said such moves ran counter to efforts to build trust between the island’s two communities.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, and Turkish Cyprus is recognized only by Türkiye.

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