Ankara urges Israel to halt strikes on Syria

Ankara urges Israel to halt strikes on Syria

NEW YORK
Ankara urges Israel to halt strikes on Syria

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s continuing attacks on Syria, saying they violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and undermine its stabilization efforts.

Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, made the remarks at a Security Council meeting on Syria on Aug. 27, citing the recent Israeli strikes on the Abu al-Duhur airbase in northwestern Syria.

“We condemn Israel’s relentless attacks targeting Syria’s infrastructure and capabilities in blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Yıldız said.

He said the attacks continued to affect civilians and undermine stability and “must cease.”

Yıldız called on Israel to comply fully with the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, refrain from further escalation and reverse its incursions into Syrian territory.

He also urged the international community, particularly the Security Council, to act to end the attacks and what he described as Israel’s occupation of Syrian territory.

Israeli aircraft struck the runways and hangars of the Abu al-Duhur airbase on Aug. 18. No casualties were reported.

Israel said the strike was intended to prevent Turkish troops from deploying at the facility, which it regarded as a threat to its security. Türkiye and Syria denied that a Turkish base or permanent troop deployment was planned.

Yıldız said strengthening Syria’s national capabilities was a sovereign right and did not constitute a threat to another country.

“Türkiye’s military cooperation with Syria is conducted with the consent of the Syrian government,” he said. “None of our activities in Syria are directed against or pose a threat to any third country.”

Attempts to obstruct Syria’s efforts to strengthen its security capacity could create conditions for Daesh to re-emerge, he added.

Yıldız also welcomed Washington’s decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

He said the decision would support Syria’s economic recovery and reconstruction, strengthen its ties with the international community and contribute to lasting stability.

Yıldız said Syria was steadily advancing toward stabilization and welcomed progress by the country’s People’s Assembly and in judicial proceedings concerning transitional justice and accountability.

He also welcomed International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi’s recent visit to Syria and praised the Syrian government’s cooperation with the agency.

UN,

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