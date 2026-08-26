Turkish deputy FM to chair OIC meeting in Jeddah

Turkish deputy FM to chair OIC meeting in Jeddah

ANKARA
Turkish deputy FM to chair OIC meeting in Jeddah

Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklıkaya will chair an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Aug. 27, with the Palestinian issue expected to top the agenda, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

In his address at the 57-member body’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Kulaklıkaya is expected to discuss ways to strengthen the OIC’s role in responding to regional and global developments and enhance its contribution to peace, stability and prosperity.

He is also expected to stress the urgent need for an immediate halt to attacks in Gaza, full implementation of a ceasefire and the uninterrupted, unhindered and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave, according to the sources.

The OIC was established at a summit in Morocco on Sept. 25, 1969, following an arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Its charter designates Jerusalem as the organization’s headquarters, although its secretariat has operated in Jeddah since the organization was founded.

Türkiye was among the OIC’s 25 founding members. The organization was initially named the Organization of the Islamic Conference under its 1972 charter before being renamed in 2011.

Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Thailand, Turkish Cyprus and the Central African Republic have observer status.

The Council of Foreign Ministers meets once a year. Türkiye assumed the council’s rotating presidency at its 51st session, which it hosted in Istanbul in June 2025.

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