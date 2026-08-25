Turkish Cyprus slams efforts to block int’l events

NICOSIA

Turkish Cypriot officials on Aug. 25 criticized efforts by Greek Cypriots to prevent international events from being held in the island’s north, saying such moves sought to restrict Turkish Cypriots’ engagement with the international community.

Tensions over the issue first emerged after the NEXUS international music festival was canceled following efforts by Greek Cypriot activists to block the event.

A separate music festival scheduled for October, as well as a football camp by Barcelona’s youth academy planned to take place in Turkish Cyprus, have also drawn opposition from the Greek Cypriot side.

The far-right Greek Cypriot party ELAM called for both events to be canceled, arguing that it was “unthinkable” for a major football academy operating in an European Union member state to hold a sporting event in what it described as the “occupied territories.”

The party condemned the organization of international events in the north and called on the Spanish government to intervene to prevent the Barcelona football camp from going ahead. It also urged the

Greek Cypriot Foreign Ministry to take the necessary steps to block both events.

The official Barça Academy website lists the September event as the “Lefkoşa Camp,” Turkish name for Nicosia and identifies its location as Near East University in Northern Cyprus.

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman criticized attempts to prevent international events from taking place in the north, saying such efforts amounted to an attempt to limit Turkish Cypriots’ interaction and engagement with the international community.

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel also said that the initiatives revealed the “true intentions” of certain circles in the Greek Cypriot administration that are disturbed by Turkish Cypriots establishing contact with the world, participating in international events and promoting their culture and art globally.

The island has remained divided since 1974, with Turkish Cyprus recognized only by Türkiye.