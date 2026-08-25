Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Anadolu Agency- ANKARA

The 63rd Damascus International Fair kicks off on Aug. 26 in the Syrian capital, offering key joint investment and local production opportunities for Türkiye and Syria, according to the Turkish trade minister.

Ömer Bolat stated that businesspeople from the two countries will gather for a roundtable discussion at Syria’s longest-standing and most prestigious global trade event.

He mentioned that more than 800 firms from 44 countries attended the event alongside 2 million visitors last year.

Bolat stated that Türkiye adopts a permanent and sustainable approach based on a win-win principle in its efforts to advance trade relations with Syria, with the $3.7 billion trade volume between the two countries last year reflecting this strong foundation.

“Our trade volume surged over 16 percent on an annual basis in January-July this year, reaching $2.2 billion,” he said.

Bolat added that the delegation will visit Aleppo’s Sheikh Najjar Industrial Zone during the fair to explore local investment opportunities and meet with the city’s business community.

“We believe there are significant opportunities that Turkish and Syrian firms can explore together across a very broad range of sectors, ranging from infrastructure and superstructure to construction, from energy to logistics, food and textiles, machinery, chemicals, healthcare, and technology,” he said.

The revival of economic activity in Syria and its developing production capacity have created new trade and investment opportunities.

Bolat stated that Ankara aims to push trade volume with Syria to $10 billion, pairing current momentum with competitive Turkish assets such as geographical proximity, logistical reach, industrial capacity and private-sector expertise.