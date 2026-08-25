Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Anadolu Agency- ANKARA
Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

The 63rd Damascus International Fair kicks off on Aug. 26 in the Syrian capital, offering key joint investment and local production opportunities for Türkiye and Syria, according to the Turkish trade minister.

Ömer Bolat stated that businesspeople from the two countries will gather for a roundtable discussion at Syria’s longest-standing and most prestigious global trade event.

He mentioned that more than 800 firms from 44 countries attended the event alongside 2 million visitors last year.

Bolat stated that Türkiye adopts a permanent and sustainable approach based on a win-win principle in its efforts to advance trade relations with Syria, with the $3.7 billion trade volume between the two countries last year reflecting this strong foundation.

“Our trade volume surged over 16 percent on an annual basis in January-July this year, reaching $2.2 billion,” he said.

Bolat added that the delegation will visit Aleppo’s Sheikh Najjar Industrial Zone during the fair to explore local investment opportunities and meet with the city’s business community.

“We believe there are significant opportunities that Turkish and Syrian firms can explore together across a very broad range of sectors, ranging from infrastructure and superstructure to construction, from energy to logistics, food and textiles, machinery, chemicals, healthcare, and technology,” he said.

The revival of economic activity in Syria and its developing production capacity have created new trade and investment opportunities.

Bolat stated that Ankara aims to push trade volume with Syria to $10 billion, pairing current momentum with competitive Turkish assets such as geographical proximity, logistical reach, industrial capacity and private-sector expertise.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

    Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

  2. Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

    Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

  3. Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

    Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

  4. US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

    US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

  5. Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

    Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Recommended
Confidence indices across key industries fall in August

Confidence indices across key industries fall in August
Germanys second quarter GDP growth revised upwards

Germany's second quarter GDP growth revised upwards
Hyundai reaches tentative deal with workers after strikes

Hyundai reaches tentative deal with workers after strikes
Six months into Iran war, Hormuz traffic way down, sailors stranded

Six months into Iran war, Hormuz traffic way down, sailors stranded
Türkiye, Qatar target $5 billion in bilateral trade

Türkiye, Qatar target $5 billion in bilateral trade
Türkiye sustains crude steel production growth in July

Türkiye sustains crude steel production growth in July
WORLD Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines have been successfully removed or detonated in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

The 63rd Damascus International Fair kicks off on Aug. 26 in the Syrian capital, offering key joint investment and local production opportunities for Türkiye and Syria, according to the Turkish trade minister.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe stands on the precipice of ending a long Champions League exile on Aug. 26, needing a victory against Olympique Lyonnais to return to Europe’s elite competition in what club officials regard as a pivotal season.
﻿