Türkiye sustains crude steel production growth in July

ISTANBUL

Türkiye increased its crude steel production by 7 percent in July compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

With a production of 3.4 million tons in July, Türkiye ranked seventh in world steel production globally.

In July, the production of China, the world’s largest steel producer, decreased by 3.6 percent to 76.9 million tons. Meanwhile, India increased its production by 1.9 percent to 14.4 million tons.

Production in the United States rose by 4.4 percent to 7.4 million tons, and in Japan, it increased by 0.4 percent to 6.9 million tons. Russia’s production grew by 3.3 percent to reach 5.7 million tons, while South Korea brought its production to 5.7 million tons with a 6.4 percent increase.

World crude steel production for the 70 countries reporting to worldsteel was 149.2 million tons in July 2026, a 0.3 percent decrease compared to July 2025.

In the January-July period, Türkiye increased its crude steel production by 7.9 percent year-on-year to 23.2 million tons.

Worldwide crude steel production in the January-July period decreased by 0.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, standing at 1 billion 81.2 million tons.