Türkiye’s tourism sector faces European slowdown

Özge Esen-ISTANBUL

Türkiye has long relied on Europe as its primary source market for tourism, but geopolitical tensions in recent years have replaced steady annual growth with a “flat trend.”

Data from the first seven months of 2026 points to a downward shift, with the Culture and Tourism Ministry reporting that visitor arrivals to Türkiye fell in 18 out of 22 European countries compared to the same period last year

The sharpest drop was recorded in Slovakia, with a 12.39 percent decrease, followed by the United Kingdom at 10.16 percent and Luxembourg at 8.96 percent. Visitor declines from Czechia, France and Ireland also exceeded 6 percent.

In Germany — Türkiye’s largest European market — visitor numbers stagnated with a marginal decline of 0.04 percent. The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Hungary were the markets that recorded increases in the first seven months.

The overall picture across Europe showed that Türkiye is struggling to maintain demand in the continent’s key source markets.

Sector representatives point to conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the United States as the primary factor behind the decline in visitor numbers.

However, industry representatives also point to the erosion of Türkiye’s price advantage as a contributing factor to the loss in the European market. Rising costs, including higher prices for lodging, food and beverage, and other vacation expenses, are causing the country to lose its status as a price-competitive destination for tourists.

Noting that alternative destinations such as Greece, Egypt and Spain have gained prominence among European travelers, tourism professionals are aiming to boost travel through additional campaigns.

To counter weak early demand, some hotels offered discounts of up to nearly 50 percent, generating a slight recovery and building anticipated momentum in August that pushed occupancy rates, especially in coastal areas, up to 90 percent.

Despite the general downturn across Europe, Germany remains Türkiye’s second-largest market overall, trailing only Russia. Addressing this resilience, German Travel Association (DRV) President Albin Loidl stated: “Despite global geopolitical risks and changing market dynamics, Turkey continues to remain an indispensable attraction for German tourists.”

“Due to the war in the Middle East, a temporary decline of four to eight weeks in reservations was experienced in March, after which demand recovered once again,” he said.

Alongside facility quality, beaches, and the strong all-inclusive concept, cultural trips and nature activities also play an influential role in German tourists’ preference for Türkiye, according to Loidl.

“However, the price-performance balance is of critical importance. German tourists are sensitive to price fluctuations. If Turkish hoteliers can maintain a balance between their budget and pricing policies, they will be able to attract many more tourists from Germany,” Loidl said.