Türkiye welcomes US removal of Syria from terror list

ANKARA

Türkiye has welcomed the United States’ decision to remove Syria from the terror sponsors list and expressed hope that this will help the country further strengthen its ties with the international community.

“We welcome the U.S. decision to remove Syria from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism,” read a written statement from the Foreign Ministry issued on Aug. 25.

“We appreciate the constructive approach of the U.S. Administration and the U.S. Congress in demonstrating this commitment, and we congratulate the Syrian Government and people for their resolute stance,” it said.

Türkiye has been supporting Syria since the establishment of a new administration under the leadership of interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, which ended decades-old Baath regime in its southern neighbor.

“With this important step, which our country has long supported, one of the biggest obstacles to Syria’s economic recovery and reconstruction has been overcome. We believe this decision will accelerate efforts to strengthen Syria’s ties with the international community and to establish lasting security and stability in the country,” the ministry said.

The statement reiterated Türkiye’s call on the international community “to unite its efforts towards a prosperous Syria and to fulfill its responsibilities to end aggressive actions that jeopardize this vision.”