Erdoğan discusses defense, trade with Lithuanian, Brazilian leaders

Erdoğan discusses defense, trade with Lithuanian, Brazilian leaders

ANKARA
Erdoğan discusses defense, trade with Lithuanian, Brazilian leaders

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate phone calls with Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Aug. 24, discussing bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

In his call with Sinkevičius, Erdoğan congratulated the Lithuanian prime minister on taking office in July and said the two countries should expand contacts in all fields, particularly the defense industry.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was continuing its efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through a lasting peace.

He also wished Lithuania success during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will run from January through June 2027.

In a separate call with Lula, Erdoğan welcomed the continued development of relations between Türkiye and Brazil, whose foundations he said had been laid two decades ago.

He called for deeper cooperation in investment, trade and the defense industry, saying this would benefit both countries.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye and Brazil could develop an economic cooperation model that would support prosperity in both countries in response to protectionist trends.

The two countries’ peace-oriented approaches to regional and global issues contributed to international peace, Erdoğan said.

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